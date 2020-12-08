New playground opened at refuge centre for women and children at risk of domestic abuse

Minister of State Martin Heydon recently opened a new playground at the Teach Tearmainn refuge centre Kildare.

The playground funded by the Safe Ireland Covid-19 fund and the Irish Women in Harmony initiative.



Justice Minister Helen McEntee said "Great to see the Safe Ireland Covid-19 fund being spent in such a positive way.

"Well done to all involved. Huge thanks also to Teach Tearmainn for the vital support and service they provide at the Refuge."

Teach Tearmainn, which offers support services to women and children in Kildare and West Wicklow who experience domestic violence and abuse, said it will require additional state funding to respond to an increasing demand for its services caused in part by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Safe Ireland, the national agency for domestic violence working with 39 frontline services across the country, has reported a major rise in abuse and coercive control incidents over the first six months of living with Covid-19, from March to August 2020.

The findings claimed that nearly 2,000 women and over 400 children received support from a domestic violence service every month during that period.

It also shows that a total of 3,450 women and 589 children who had never contacted a domestic violence service before, looked for support and safety from March to August.

Teach Tearmainn currently receives €305,000 state funding per annum but is seeking additional resources to provide services such as 24/7 refuge accommodation and support and 24/7 Helpline Support.