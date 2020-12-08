Call for former courthouse building to be put to local use

Kildare Co Council has been requested to find a suitable community use for the vacant old courthouse in Kildare town.

Councillor Noel Connolly called on the Council to engage with the local community "with a view to bringing the old Courthouse in Kildare Town back into daily use."

The politician also suggested that if no suitable community use can be found, then it should be let on a commercial basis.

The issue will be raised at the local municipal district meeting next week.

Court sittings were held in the courthouse for several decades but these were transferred to Naas Courthouse in the past 20 years.

It has been used as a community facility as a Santa's Grotto and a "Reindeer Hospital" in recent times.

In 2016, Kildare County Council received a grant of €20,000 for works at the venue from the National Structures at Risk Fund, which protects buildings of historic importance.

The main areas of the old courthouse - located next to the Silken Thomas pub - that received attention were the roof and the rear wall.

Weather-proof surfacing was also provided to prevent any further deterioration of the structure.

The imposing Classical-style building was built between 1825 and 1830.

It has considerable social and historical significance as it was one of the earliest public buildings in the town.