Teen motorist pursued by gardaí near Blessington

A teen, then aged 18, was pursued by gardai after performing a u turn, Naas District Court heard on December 3.

Jordon Treacy, 20, whose address was given as 162 Donomore Avenue, Tallaght, was prosecuted for dangerous driving and having no insurance at Tinode, Blessington, on April 23, 2018.

Sgt Brian Jacob said the defendant was eventually stopped in Tallaght.

Sgt Jacob also said that the defendant drove fast into a number of bends.

Barrister Sarah Connolly said the defendant has Asperger’s syndrome.

She said the defendant has a fondness for cars and works with cars.

Ms Connolly said he had avoided any offending behaviour for a considerable period and has been assessed as being at low risk of reoffending. Ms Connolly noted he was 18 years old at the time and he has the support of his mother who is working with him.

The defendant was banned from driving for a total of two years by Judge Desmond Zaidan.