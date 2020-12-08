Kildare Death Notices for today: Tuesday, December 8

The death has occurred of Dale Thorpe

Allenview Heights, Newbridge, Kildare

Arrangements have changed.





Formerly of Highfield Estate. Peacefully at Tallaght Hospital surrounded by his loving family. Sadly missed by his loving wife Audrey, son Aaron, daughter Micheala, parents Betty and Ollie, brother Keith, sisters Karen, Fiona and Linda, parents-in-law Jock and May, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May Dale Rest In Peace

Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page below. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Cill Mhuire Church, Newbridge for Requiem Mass at 11o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Newbridge. Dale’s Funeral Mass will be lived streamed on

www.newbridgeparish.ie/webcam.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to "The Friends of Tallaght Hospital."

The death has occurred of Eileen Speight (née Burke)

Village Green, Royal Meadows, Kilcock, Kildare



Speight (nee Burke) Eileen, Village Green, Royal Meadows, Kilcock, Co. Kildare. 6th December 2020, unexpectedly at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown. Beloved wife of Thomas and loving mother of Ivan, Olivia, Caterina, Avril, Norman and Hilary. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sisters Agnes and Maureen, grandchildren, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, nephews nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May Eileen Rest in Peace

Due to current Covid guidelines, Eileen’s Funeral Mass will take place privately on Thursday in St. Coca’s Church, Kilcock at 12 noon, followed by cremation in Mt. Jerome Crematorium, Harold’s Cross. If you wish you may leave a personal message of condolence, please do so in the condolence section below.

The death has occurred of Mary McCARTHY (née Kennedy)

Naas, Kildare / Corofin, Clare



Formerly of Corofin, Co. Clare. Peacefully at home in the tender care of her family. Beloved wife of Michael. Loving mother of Barbara (Brannon), Caroline (Duggan), Andrea (Shinners), Maria, Kevin, Sabrina and Brendan, and grandmother to Ciara, Sophie, Cillian, Ryan, Isla, Evelyn, Lucy and Rian. She is very sadly missed by her family, brother Gerard; sisters-in-law Lillian, Carmel and Suzanne, sons-in-law, daughter-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

"May She Rest In Peace"

Removal on Wednesday, 9th December, from her home, arriving in Our Lady and St.David's Church, Naas for Funeral Mass at 10am. Burial afterwards in St. Corban's Cemetery, Naas. Due to current Government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to join the private funeral service remotely by webcam can do so by clicking on https://www.naasparish.ie/our-parish/naas-webcam. If you wish to leave a message of condolence for the family, you can do so in the Condolence Book below. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to The Friends of St. Luke's Cancer Care.

The death has occurred of Mary (Dinah) Mahon

Barrow House Rd., Athy, Kildare / Walkinstown, Dublin



Mahon, Mary, (Dinah), Moircan House, Barrow House Rd., Athy, & late of Walkinstown, Dublin 12. December 6th 2020. Peacefully at Naas General Hospital. Loving wife of the late Anthony (Tony), sadly missed by her loving sons & daughters, Anthony, Teresa, Mary, Pauline, Eamon & Siobhan, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Rest In Peace.

A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence on Thursday morning to arrive at St. Agnes Church, Crumlin for 11.30am Mass. Funeral afterwards to Esker Cemetery, Lucan. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society https://www.cancer.ie/ways-to-help/donate.

For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message below.

The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

The death has occurred of Mary Boylan (née Proudfoot)

Celbridge, Kildare



Boylan (née Proudfoot) Mary, December 7, 2020, peacefully at home, deeply regretted by her loving husband Patrick, daughter Lisa, son Paul, dad Edward, sister Nora, brother Eamon, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

In accordance with Government guidelines on the control of COVID 19 a private family funeral will take place on Wednesday with Requiem Mass at 11a.m. in St. Patrick’s Church, Celbridge. Those who may have wished to attend but now cannot may visit https://www.celstra.ie on Wednesday at 11a.m.



The death has occurred of Leeia Scully

1606 Newline Grove, Kilmeade, Athy, Kildare



Deeply regretted by her loving mother Caroline, sister Dominique, brothers Darren and Andrew, Nanny Patricia , Grandad George, uncles Michael and Andrew, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to government guidelines a private family cremation will take place in Newlands Cross Crematorium on Wednesday. Those who would have liked to attend the service but cannot due to current restrictions may leave a message in the 'Condolences' section below.

House private please.





