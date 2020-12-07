"It's with a heavy heart..." Well-known Kildare café closing permanently

A well-known café business in Co Kildare has announced it is closing its doors permanently.

The Final Furlong premises in Kilcullen broke the sad news to staff and customers in recent days.

The eaterie had worked hard since March to maintain its business while following the Government restrictions around the public health pandemic.

A statement on the Cafe's Facebook page said:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce I am closing the café permanently.

"I want to thank the amazing girls who have shared the last five years with me and to all you wonderful people of Kilcullen who I will miss more than you will ever know.

"Thank you all so very much."

During Level 3 restrictions over previous months, the premises worked hard to manage takeaway business as well as customers taking advantage of limited seating outside.

Regulars kept coming back for its coffee and freshly baked scones as well as its soup and Beef and Guinness Stew.

It's Breakfast menu also won many admirers.

It had a good trade delivering to local workplaces and homes.