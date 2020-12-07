Information sought on history of Newbridge buildings for online archive

This week the June Fest Committee compiling an online archive of Newbridge town is looking for information on the history of the Brady Burns Insurance Brokers & Burns Nowlan LLP Solicitors on the Main Street.

The Committee would love to hear any old stories, photographs, the names of previous businesses that operated from these premises and the families that ran them.

Please email us at junefesthistory@gmail.com.

The Committee wants to thank everyone who contributed to this project to date.