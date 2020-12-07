Irish Water warning on Kildare water disruption

Reservoir upgrade works will be taking place tomorrow could disrupt water supplies in some areas of Kildare, Irish Water has said.

Irish Water said that while works are ongoing, customers in the following locations may experience water outages, low water pressure and/or discoloured water between 9:00am and 7:00pm; Castledermot, Ballitore, Calverstown, Narramore, Kilcullen Brannockstown, Newbridge, Athgarvan, Monasterevin, Rathangan, Allen, Kilmeade, Derrinturn, Prosperous, Allenwood, Nurney, Suncroft, Kilgowan, Two Mile House and surrounding areas.

Following the completion of the works it may take 2-3 hours for normal water supply to return to all customers but it is important to continue to follow the HSE guidance on hand-washing.

Irish Water and Kildare County Council said they regretted any inconvenience caused and thank customers for their patience while they “carry out these essential works.”

The company said that along with Kildare County Council, it is progressing with works to safeguard the drinking water supply for homes and businesses in Kildare and the wider Greater Dublin Area (GDA).

These works form part of the Barrow Extension project which will provide up to an additional 18 million litres of drinking water per day for communities across the region. This is the equivalent of the average daily water consumption of 140,000 people and will support future growth and ensure a sustainable, secure and reliable water supply for customers now and into the future.

John O Donoghue, Regional Operations Manager, Irish Water said the delivery of the Barrow Extension project will help build resilience in the water distribution network by providing a strategic link between Srowland and Ballymore Eustace water treatment plants.

The project involves the construction of 3km of new water mains between Killashee and Naas, via the Rathasker Road; two new pumping stations at Brannockstown and Carnalway; and upgrades to the pipework at Ballymore Eustace Water Treatment Plant and Old Kilcullen Reservoir. The project is scheduled for completion in 2021.

The latest updates on these works will be available on the supply and service section of the Irish Water website. The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 and customers can call us on 1850 278 278 or via Twitter @IWCare with any queries.