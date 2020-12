Naas’s Market House is on the list of derelict sites in Naas , Cllr Bill Clear was told at a Naas Municipal District meeting.

The historic building, located close to the canal harbour was erected by John Bourke, the fourth Lord Mayo, in about 1813.

It was regarded as an “important component of the early nineteenth century build heritage of Naas.”

In 2009 the then Naas Town Council granted planning permission for a new restaurant and pub, though this did not proceed.