Project to tackle flooding near Naas will be completed in 2024

An infrastructure project which will alleviate flooding in areas near Naas will be completed in 2024.

Work on the Morell flood management scheme started in August at Turnings and Tuckmilltown, Straffan and will tackle problems caused by flooding in areas like Killeenmore, Sallins.

The River Morell flows into the Liffey and Grand Canal but also on to fields, roads and, sometimes, on to residential properties.

Prolonged torrential rainfall earlier this year saw roads and property flooded and some residents had to cope with knee high flood levels. Residents believe the River Morell cannot cope with the runoff in times of heavy rainfall.

Kildare County Council has acknowledged the problem and the answer is the flood relief scheme.

KCC and the Office of Public Works developed an €11 million project to protect homes and businesses from flooding.

According to KCC, the scheme is being designed to provide maximum protection for people and their homes while at the same time having minimal impact on the existing environment.

The issue affects some 60 households as well as agricultural land, businesses, a golf course, local roads and the N7 junction at Castlewarden.