Gardaí make sixth arrest in connection with alleged corrupt practices at KWETB

Gardaí attached the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) arrested a man aged in his 30s this morning as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged corrupt practices at an office of a statutory body.

The operation was conducted as part of Operation Lakefront by detectives attached to the Anti-Corruption Unit, GNECB, in Co. Kildare and is the sixth arrest as part of this ongoing investigation.

Gardaí have not identified the statutory body but sources have confirmed it's the KWETB.

Gardaí said the man was arrested for the Offence of Conspiracy contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2006 and is currently detained at Leixlip Garda Station under Section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2007.

"Investigations are ongoing," a Garda statement added.

On November 24, gardaí attached to the GNECB supported by the Eastern Region Armed Support Unit, arrested a man aged in his 40s in connection with this ongoing investigation.

On November 5, a man, aged in his 40s, was arrested and he was subsequently released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

On October 27, gardaí arrested a man aged in his 40s as part of the investigation while a female in her 30s was arrested on September 7.

Both were released without charge and files were prepared for the DPP.

On August 6, a man in his 50s was arrested but was later released without charge.

A file was also prepared for the DPP on the matter.