Kildare shoppers can support #MadeLocal crafts this Christmas

Kildare shoppers are being asked to ‘Love What You Give’ as festive presents and support the hard work and wonderful products from local designers and craftspeople.

Design & Crafts Council Ireland (DCCI) has launched the winter edition of its #MadeLocal campaign. Made Local highlights the work of talented craft makers nationwide. The campaign shines a light on the quality and variety of authentic Irish products crafted by Irish makers and retailers.

As part of the campaign, DCCI launched MadeLocal.ie, to help consumers buy that special gift. Currently, 952 makers and 235 retailers across the country are listed on the website — and you can filter designers and makers by county, so you can be sure of supporting Kildare craftspeople.

Some 109 Kildare designers and craftspeople are featured on the site, including Baressential, DeBruir, Candella, Ciara O’Keefe Ceramics, Derrynine Candles, Irish Pebble Art and many more.

The DCCI have also created a directory resource for shoppers to locate their local makers at: https://directory.dccoi.ie/.

Recent DCCI research, conducted with Amárach, shows that 70% of Irish adults are interested in Irish designed and made crafts. 61% of these consumers intend to buy online this year. All age groups are proving comfortable with online purchasing from local sites.

The research also shows that the majority buy Irish craft to give as a gift.

The Made Local campaign was first launched in July 2020 in time for the late summer staycation period, by An Tánaiste Leo Varadkar TD and actor and writer Amy Huberman. The campaign was a huge success with high levels of sales nationwide.

Commenting on the support for local makers, Warren Hayes, of Coolree Design in Blackwood, a bespoke furniture maker, said, “I am delighted to be involved in the Made Local campaign. The design and crafts industry has been seriously affected by the pandemic and seeing the determination of small businesses across Ireland who have pivoted their working model and ensured availability online is inspiring. I hope this campaign encourages consumers to get out there and to support their community this Christmas, shop local and above all ‘Love What You Give’.”