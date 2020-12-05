What's Cooking: Crack on with these tempting and tasty recipes with eggs

Bord Bia is encouraging the public to Crack On and enjoy eggs at a variety of meal occasions beyond breakfast.

Savoury Pancakes with Smoked Bacon and Poached Eggs

Serve with freshly squeezed orange juice and some fresh berries for the perfect weekend brunch.

Serves 4

Time: 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

5 eggs

8 smoked streaky rashers

175g self-raising flour

1 teasp. baking powder

A little salt

30g melted butter

300mls milk

4 scallions, finely chopped

80g cheddar cheese, grated

METHOD

To make the pancakes: Sift the flour, baking powder and salt into a mixing bowl and make a well in the centre.

Crack one egg into the well, add the melted butter and half the milk. Using a balloon whisk or wooden spoon, gradually draw the flour into the liquid until all the flour has been incorporated and then whisk well to make a smooth batter.

Whisk in the remaining milk, scallions and cheese.

Heat a large non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Brush a little butter over the base. Drop tablespoons of batter onto the pan, leaving room for them to spread. Cook them in batches. Keep warm.

To poach the eggs: Bring a large pan of water to a simmer. Season the water with salt and a dash of vinegar. Give the water a stir to cause it to swirl.

Break the eggs, one at a time, into a ramekin or small bowl, then slide gently into the water. Cover the pan and continue to simmer for 2-3 minutes or until the eggs are cooked to your liking.

Meanwhile grill the rashers until crispy.

Divide the pancakes between four serving plates. Top with crispy bacon and a poached egg

Mini Frittatas with Bacon and Spinach

You will find lots of occasions to serve these frittatas – lunchbox, picnic, breakfast on the go, brunch. Enjoy warm from the oven or store in the fridge and allow to come to room temperature before eating.

Makes 12 mini frittatas

Time: 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

8 large eggs

A little butter

1 tablesp. olive oil

½ medium onion, peeled and finely chopped

6 streaky rashers, diced

100gms baby spinach leaves, roughly chopped

Salt and freshly ground pepper

50g cheddar cheese, grated

METHOD

Heat the oven to Gas Mark 4, 180°C (350°F).

Using a little butter lightly grease the cups of a muffin tray.

Heat the oil in a frying pan over a medium heat. Add the bacon and onion and cook for 6-8 minutes. Add the spinach and continue to cook until the spinach wilts.

Meanwhile break the eggs into a bowl and whisk to mix. Season with salt and pepper then add the mixture from the frying pan and stir through. Finally add the cheese.

Divide the mixture between the 12 muffin cups and bake for 10 minutes.