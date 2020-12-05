KWWSPCA: We’re back open for your festive shopping

The KWWSPCA is a delighted to announce that its popular charity shop, Noah’s Ark, in Cutlery Road, Newbridge, will reopen on Wednesday, December 1. It will then, hopefully, be open every day, apart from Sundays, from 10.30am to 5pm, until it closes again for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The shop has been repainted, remodelled and has a great new look about it, so it is well worth a visit. It will be selling a range of Christmas gifts and decorations as well as Christmas-themed face masks. Noah’s Ark is entirely managed and run by volunteers, so no wages are paid, and all the proceeds from the shop go towards the care of animals being looked after by the KWWSPCA.

Christmas Hampers to be won

Another way to support the KWWSPCA this Christmas would be to buy a ticket for our Christmas hampers. One hamper is for people and one is for dogs. Tickets are just €5 and can be obtained through the KWWSPCA Facebook page.

Dog of the Week – Sonny

We are so pleased that last week’s Dog of the Week, Mia, has been booked for a lovely new home. She has been in our care for almost two months now, so we are really happy that she has found her forever home and should be well settled before Christmas.

Our Dog of the Week this week is Sonny, who is a two-year-old male greyhound. He is very gentle and easy going and walks very well on the lead.

He is an ex-coursing greyhound, so would not suit a home with cats or small dogs. He is also quite tall, so would require quite a large sofa to lie out on! He is vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 972274000525435, origin Ireland) and will be neutered before going to his new home. If you are interested in adopting Sonny, please submit an expression of interest form which can be found at www.kwwspca.ie/ adoption-process.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset their veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is needed.

ABOUT US

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals, family pets, wild animals and birds, horses and ponies, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook