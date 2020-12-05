Kildare Property Watch: Victorian-style splendour in Mullacash for €1.35 million

A grand home set on stunning 7.8 acres at Mullacash, just outside of Naas, is on the market with an asking price of €1.35 million.

Tonaphúca is a Victorian- style property, built around 20 years ago, which sits at the end of a beautiful, lantern lit, sweeping drive, offering a luxury home in a secluded setting, yet close to all the conveniences of Naas town.

The house itself extends to over 4,500 sq. ft. (418 sq.m.) and is elegantly presented with a detached annexe. It has undergone extensive renovations in the last six months, upgrading many of its services in the process.

Accommodation includes five bedrooms and the home boasts both a Victorian and a medieval reception room alongside a formal dining room. The master bathroom contains two stained glass windows. Great craftsmanship is evident throughout the house which has a luxurious yet homely feel — all achieved with every modern convenience working away in the background to ensure great comfort and ease of living.

There is underfloor heating, upgraded boilers, an internal vacuum system, wireless alarm and a camera system, to name but a few. Both interior and exterior walls have been reproofed and repainted leaving a blank canvas for the new owners.

There is also a superb detached annexe which is suitable as a self-contained unit (subject to the appropriate planning permission).

Wood is a prominent feature and the interior uses some fine examples of the natural resource with beautiful handmade oak doors and architraves throughout, together with oak, walnut and pine flooring. A splendid solid mahogany staircase which was imported from South America holds pride of place in the hallway. Other features include antique fireplaces and some remarkable stonework in the medieval room.

Outside, there are over 5,000 trees on the acreage providing a lush, natural backdrop. Well-placed walkways lead to a secret garden, the orchard and the stunning laburnum walk.

Contact joint selling agents Coonan Property (01 6286128, info@coonan.com) or Goffs Property (045 981048 or property@goffs.ie) for further information or appointments to view.