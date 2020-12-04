Bord Pleanala slashes road maintenance contributions from Kildare quarry operator bill

Bord Pleanala has greatly reduced the required development contributions imposed on a quarry owner by Kildare County Council.

The council granted permission to Kilsaran Concrete at Corbally and Brownstown, Kilcullen, for extraction from 10.3 hectares of a 20.6 hectare site and for reinstatement of the other 10.3 hectares previously used.

It imposed financial levies just short of €600,000 but the appeals board reduced this to just under three thousand (€2,500) euros.

The appeal site is around a kilometre from Kilcullen village and is accessed via an existing entrance onto the R448, Regional Route which links Kilcullen with Naas.

The council imposed two financial conditions.

One, Condition 9, was a special Development Contribution of €281,250 for maintenance work on L2032, L-6063-2 and L-6071-0 local roads and for ongoing surface work on the R448 Kilcullen-Naas road.

A second, Condition 10, was for a regular development contribution of €310,880.

The council said the rationale for No 9 was that these local roads need to be repaired with new pavement surfacing as outlined to withstand the additional HGV loading from the proposed development, which is over and above the normal traffic at this location.

Kilsaran told the appeals board that they have not used the local road network as haulage routes in the past and do not propose to use them in the future. They use and will continue to use the regional and national routes in the area, they said.

Kilsaran argued that €310.880.83 in Condition10 is the equivalent of a double levy being applied given that a Development Contribution of €1,517.064.64 under a previous appeal decision and this money is being paid at a monthly contribution rate of €10.535 over a period of twelve years.

The Bord inspector agreed and recommended that both Conditions 9 and 10 be removed.

The appeals board order said that Condition 9 should be removed and that Condition 10 be lowered to €2,500.

Bord Pleanal said No 9 is not warranted as the annual extraction rate from the quarry is unchanged from that granted permission under planning register reference number 17/1224 (An Bord Pleanála reference ABP-302199-18), and that Condition 10 be amended to reflect the additional 0.1 million tonnes of extraction proposed.