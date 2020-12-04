New food business proposals for Celbridge and Maynooth in north Kildare

Two new food businesses may be on the way in Celbridge and Maynooth respectively.

On December 2, David Foran applied for change of use of a commercial premises at 3 Main Street, Celbridge, to a restaurant.

The plan is to change part of the ground floor of an existing premises for restaurant use, including a new waiting and dining area and private dining room, to connect to an existing adjoining restaurant.

The plan also involves additional public and staff car parking, a new external seating area and landscaping.

A decision is due on the application by February 4 next.

In Maynooth, Anthony Murray applied on December 2 to turn Unit 7 at the Newtown Shopping Centre on Beaufield road into a pizza takeaway.

A decision is due on that on February 4, also.