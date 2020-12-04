€5,000 demanded after two walk into Newbridge premises - claim

Some €5,000 was allegedly demanded after two men walked into a premises in Newbridge, it was claimed at Naas District Court on December 3.

A case is being taken against Colin Holmes Walker, 29, whose address was given as 148 New Oak Estate, Carlow for allegedly demanding money with menaces at Eyre Street on December 4, 2017.

Sgt Brian Jacob said that the incident happened at 12.45pm and a reference was made to a certain man having to leave a house.

The case was adjourned by Judge Desmond Zaidan until January 7 for a book of evidence.