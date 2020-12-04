Newbridge's Riverbank Arts Centre to reopen

The Riverbank Arts Centre has announced they will reopen their doors this Monday, December 7 at 9:30am.

The Newbridge venue will be open Monday to Friday from 9:30am-2pm until December 23.

"The exhibition which has been behind closed doors in the McKenna Gallery, Art Feeds, can finally be viewed by the public - and many of the 31 artists will also have their first chance to see their work on the Gallery walls," said a centre spokesperson.

"A collaborative exhibition by Kildare Art Collective and Friends, the exhibition explores themes we have all become familiar with in recent times such as isolation, home, and the natural world. Several of the artists have work for sale, so if you are looking for an original gift and to support local artists, drop in! Art Feeds runs until December 18.

“This exhibition has gone through a lockdown of its own which seems fitting for a collection of work created mostly in isolation,” according to Kildare Art Collective.

“We're delighted Art Feeds will open to the public and participating artists will have the opportunity to see their work on display and get to see the show in its wider context.”

To mark the reopening, Riverbank has commissioned Kildare artist Gráinne Bath Enright to create a festive window, inspired by Kildare landmarks.

The cafe will reopen (9am-2:30pm each weekday). While a full menu is not available yet, there will be a range of sandwiches and festive treats and of course the coffee, teas and chats that people have been missing.

“During Covid closure period Riverbank was very busy behind the scenes,” states Director Alex Rosiak.

“We’ve been presenting online events and workshops, a schools Whiteboard programme in which over 2000 children took part and supporting the creation of new work through artist residencies. We will continue to programme online events and activities in tandem with live events. It’s great to be able to open our doors once again before the end of a challenging year. We’ve missed our patrons and the excitement of live events.”

Upcoming December highlights includes a live broadcast from the Riverbank stage-

Niamh Kavanagh in conversation with Keith Walsh, and singing some songs. (Friday 18 December, 9pm, Facebook livestream)

Rockin’ Christmas Rhymes - an online family concert of Christmas classics by Branar (Sunday, 20 December), which will have the whole family jiving around the Christmas tree.

Throughout December you can download the award-winning Lyngo Theatre’s Gift of Winter, a 30 minute show and step-by-step instructions on how to make all the props and sets, and learn the songs, to create your own show.

Riverbank Arts Centre will announce their 2021 Spring programme soon. Meanwhile details on all events can be found at www.riverbank.ie