Work on Kildare Grand Canal Greenway blueprint to get underway

Detailed design work on the Grand Canal Greenway from the Leinster Aqueduct to the Offaly border is to commence later this month according to Cllr Brendan Wyse.

He said the design work will cost €96,850 and is funded by carbon tax income. Focusing on the section of the Grand Canal that passes through Donore, Robertstown, Lowtown, Allenwood, Killina and Ticknevin, the plans include the improvement of the canal banks to make them more accessible for walking and cycling.

"Footbridges will be used to cross the canal in places, and in Allenwood, the plans include a boardwalk on the northern side of the canal bank. As well as commencing the detailed design, the council will also be making an application to the Rural

Regeneration Development fund for a grant to build the infrastructure needed," he said.

"The report was given at this morning's December meeting of the Clane Maynooth Municipal District in response to a motion proposed by Cllr Wyse.

Speaking at the meeting, he said: “The Grand Canal has always been a popular amenity for the communities living close to it, and in the last year it has grown in popularity as people seek places to walk and cycle closer to home. The Greenway will

improve the route alongside the Grand Canal all the way from Dublin to the River Shannon, and Kildare County Council obtained planning permission for the Kildare section last year.

"The next step is to have a detailed design carried out and I am delighted to see that we are close to that happening now.”

The project is being overseen by the Strategic Projects & Public Realm (SPPR) team in Kildare County Council, and according to Cllr. Wyse, this team has an excellent track record,

“The SPPR team, along with the Parks Section of our council, have a vital role to play in the development of public spaces and outdoor recreation in Kildare and they have been performing that role with great enthusiasm. In the Clane Maynooth area in particular, the team have taken the approach of engaging with the communities through ‘health checks’, and use the results to

guide the direction they take in each area.”