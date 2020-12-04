Kildare gardai nab speeding driver who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis
On patrol
Garda photo of the car involved
A driver who was caught speeding at Kill was found to have cannabis and cocaine in their system.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the car travelling at 164kph in a 100kph zone at Kill. They said the road surface was wet and greasy from the rain at the time.
The car was stopped and the driver subsequently tested positive for drugs. They were arrested and court proceedings are to follow.
Naas Roads Policing Unit detected this car travelling at 164kph in a 100kph zone at Kill while the road surface was wet & greasy from the rain. The car was stopped & the driver subsequently tested positive for Cannabis & Cocaine. They were arrested and proceedings are to follow. pic.twitter.com/Vjqe6Z4Ijt— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 3, 2020
