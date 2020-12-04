Kildare gardai nab speeding driver who tested positive for cocaine and cannabis

Garda photo of the car involved

A driver who was caught speeding at Kill was found to have cannabis and cocaine in their system. 

Naas Roads Policing Unit detected the car travelling at 164kph in a 100kph zone at Kill. They said the road surface was wet and greasy from the rain at the time.

The car was stopped and the driver subsequently tested positive for drugs. They were arrested and court proceedings are to follow.