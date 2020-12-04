Newbridge Library open for Book and Browse

Newbridge Community Library is once again open for 30 minute Book and Browse sessions due to the easing of Covid 19 restrictions.

People can book the time slot that suits them best either via the library website at kildare.ie/library/OnlineBookingSystem/ or else by contacting the library by email at newbridgelibrary@kildarecoco.ie or phone on 045 906 130.

The inter-library loan system is also operating again so members can still request items from the national catalogue and the library will notify you when they arrive. To search and request items go to librariesireland.iii.com/iii/encore and choose from over 12 million items!

PCs will not be available for use but you can still print via the Surfbox PrinterOn mobile app or via email. For details on how to use this service please contact the library.

Please do not attend the library, borrow or return library items, if you or someone in your household has symptoms of Covid-19. Please do not resume any of these library services until you, or they, have completed the 14 day isolation period and are fever free for the last 5 days.

During your visit, please adhere to public health advice regarding social distancing, hand washing/sanitising and mask wearing. Please remember to bring your library card to avail of self-service options for borrowing and returning library items. If you have lost your card, staff will provide you with a replacement.

Children under 13 must be accompanied by an adult.



Christmas Colouring Competition



This December, Newbridge Library is hosting a festive Christmas colouring competition with amazing prizes. Age categories for the competition are 4-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. Go to the photos section on the Kildare County Library Service Facebook page, find the colouring pages, download and print.

All entries must be submitted by 5pm on Monday 21 December and winners will be announced on our social media pages on Tuesday 22 December.

To submit your entry email your completed sheet to newbridgelibrary@kildarecoco.ie and use the subject heading “Christmas Colouring Competition”. Don’t forget to include your age, name and contact number so we can contact you if you win!



Children’s Grab & Go Christmas Craft Packs



Get into the Christmas spirit with our wonderful craft packs for children containing instructions and the materials required to make some fun festive creations.

Just email or phone the library and we will advise on how you can collect your pack.



Book Advent Calendar Challenge for Children



We’re challenging you to do a book advent calendar Christmas countdown with your little ones. Collect a bundle of 6 individually wrapped books from the library to be opened and read one at a time in the lead up to Christmas. Whether they are to read to your child or for your child to read independently, it’s a great way to get into the Christmas spirit.

We have bundles of books to collect for ages 0-4, 5-7, 8-10 and 10+. Just come to the library and check them out with your library card.

Festive Songs, Stories and Rhymes with Joan

Saturday 19 December at 11am

For children 0-5 years

Our regular Newbridge Library children’s storyteller extraordinaire Joan is back for an online storytime. Join Joan for a fun Christmas story time with songs, stories and rhymes. Great fun for all the family!

Go to https://vimeo.com/kildarelibrary/ to view the video any time from Saturday 19th December at 11am.

What if I can’t make it to the library?

You can still join up online and access all of the free online library services and resources including eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines, eNewspapers, languages and other courses. Just go to www.librariesireland.ie/join-your-library, sign up and explore!