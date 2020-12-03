Newbridge Family Resource Centre launches 2020 Christmas appeal

Newbridge Family Resource Centre has today launched its 2020 Christmas appeal.

"Each year at Christmas Newbridge Family Resource Centre work closely with other charities and statutory agencies in Newbridge to provide extra support to families in the form of vouchers, fuel, food and toys," said development worker, Lisa Ennis.

"This year they are working towards the vision that 'everyone in Newbridge has enough this Christmas and feel connected'. We are asking people to contribute as much or as little as they can to our appeal to help support families who may be struggling this Christmas."

Newbridge Family Resource Centre has worked with families in Newbridge and surrounding areas for over 20 years to respond to the needs of the community. It provides support and services for families most at risk of social exclusion.

The centre offers the community of Newbridge a variety of family support and community development services along with a quality affordable childcare service.

"Although all donations are welcome, this year we are especially hoping for donations of vouchers, which families may use to purchase the items that are priority to them," added Lisa.

"Any support that you may be able to offer is greatly appreciated by us but more importantly by the families who receive them. Please be part of helping us achieve our visions of everyone having enough this Christmas in Newbridge and feeling connected in these difficult times."

Should you wish to donate you can contact Lisa on 087 2988818 or email lisa@newbridgefrc.ie alternatively you can donate directly by electronic transfer to

ACCOUNT NAME: Newbridge Family Resource Centre Small Grants

IBAN: IE63 AIBK 9332 4413 9993 11

BIC: AIBKIE2D