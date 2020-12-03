Celbridge man caught driving without insurance on way to bottle bank

A Rwandan man whose parents are said to have been murdered in genocide killings has been jailed for five months for failing to give an alcohol breath test and for six further months for driving without insurance at Maynooth Rd, Celbridge on April 20.

He was banned from driving for eight years.

Naas District Court (December 1) heard that Jean De Dieu Nzigiyimfura, 28 The Green, Oldtown Mill, Celbridge had 25 previous convictions. His solicitor, David Powderly, said that he was stopped when bringing bottles to a bottle bank. “He was more sober than others (that were previously in his company) and was helping out,” said Mr Powderly.

It also heard that Mr Nzigiyimfura's family were victims and his parents killed. Judge Desmond Zaidan said he was sorry for that but Mr Nzigiyimfura, who has lived in Ireland for 12 years, had an “appalling” record of previous convictions, including five for driving without insurance and two for drink driving. He was serving two driving bans when caught last April 20.

Mr Powderly said his client could not get a driving licence but he could get work and took a chance so he could get paid work. Mr Nzigiyimfura had fled Rwanda, he said. Judge Zaidan said the defendant had only himself to blame and the court had to protect the public, despite having some sympathy for him.