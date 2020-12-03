New app for Irish taxi hailing business

A new taxi hailing app, Bolt, has launched in Ireland, today.

The company said over 1,000 taxi drivers have signed up to the Bolt platform to date in Ireland.

It said that passengers can have a 50% discount on their first five trips (up to €7 euro per trip) and that it charges taxi drivers a 10% commission for using the platform.

A spokesperson said that, already, 33% of taxis are hybrid or electric, and 66% have protective shields.

Bolt has over 30 million users in 150 cities globally, from London to Paris to Cape Town, the company said.

It has a deal with Revolut, the financial app for money transfer.

The Bolt app is available on iOS and Android.