Kildare Jobs Alert: Full and part time opportunities at Creche and Montessori

Happy Hands Creche and Montessori in Caragh is hiring and has the following positions available:


Part Time staff member (20hrs) 5 days set shift 1.30pm-5.30pm (qualification an advantage but not a necessity)  

Full Time staff member (40hrs) 5 days a week ranging from start time 8am-8.30am


The ideal candidates must have a love for working with children, be reliable & enthusiastic, they must work well on their own & as part of a team.


Minimum qualification FETAC LEVEL 5 IN CHILDCARE

If interested please contact us on 045 856333 or email happyhandscaragh@gmail.com