Newbridge Kildare Lions Club's Christmas voucher food appeal

Newbridge Kildare Lions Club has launched its annual Christmas Food Appeal to help people who are struggling in the local community this festive season.

The appeal takes place this weekend, from tomorrow, Friday December 4 to Sunday 6.

"Because of Covid 19 we can't do bucket cash collections in public spaces. Luckily Dunnes Stores have come to the rescue. They are allowing us to install a food voucher collection post box near the exit of the store. You can help by purchasing a voucher with your shopping and pop it into our big red Post Box. We will make sure that all vouchers collected go to family’s that need support," said local Lions Club spokesperson, Morgan McCabe.

"Some vouchers are used for food and some are used for clothing for children and teenagers. Last Christmas we assisted families with over €8,000 worth of vouchers. We are hoping to do the same if not more this year. With Christmas only a few weeks away we are starting the final fundraising drive for our Annual Food Appeal.

"This is a very important time where we deliver food hampers and vouchers to families in need. We depend on the support of

the community to continue to deliver this service. If you wish you can make a donation to our Bank Account. Every cent raised by Lions Club is distributed to charitable causes as all administration costs are covered by club members.

He said he realised this is a very difficult time for everyone but if you can see your way to make a donation their Bank

Account details are as follows -

Account Name. : Newbridge/Kildare Lions Club Charity Account

Bank : Bank of Ireland, Kildare

IBAN : IE23BOFI90126322851578

BIC : BOFIIE2D

"The sad reality is we are needed more than ever now with so many people out of work or surviving on very reduced

incomes. Newbridge and Kildare have always stood up to support their communities, please help us to help your community for you," he added.