Kildare deaths December 3

Tom Caldbeck, Clonbroc, Rathangan, Offaly / Mountrath, Laois / Rathangan, Kildare

The death has occurred of Tom Caldbeck (formerly of Ringstown, Mountrath, County Laois) on December 2. He passed away peacefully in his 96th year in the excellent loving care of Oghill Nursing Home, Monasterevin. Predeceased by his sister Peg and brothers Charlie, Rich, Rob and Frank. Deeply missed by his loyal neighbours and friends, niece Betty (Carter), and nephew Robert and families and cousins.

Due to the Covid 19 restrictions, a private family funeral will take place. Removal from Maher's Chapel of Rest, Portarlington, on Friday at 1.10pm, arriving Rathangan Parish Church for funeral service at 2pm. Burial afterwards in St Patrick's Cemetery, Rathangan. People are welcome to stand along the route to the church, in the churchyard and in the cemetery.

Tom's Funeral Service will be streamed live on https://youtu.be/4nO3JGT8KKE

Olive Foxe (née McNamara), Ballygowan, Milford, Carlow / Maganey, Kildare / Kilkenny

The death has occurred of Olive Foxe (née McNamara) Ballygowan, Milford, Co. Carlow and formerly Castleroe, Maganey, Co. Kildare and Clough, Co. Kilkenny on December 1 at St Luke’s Hospital, Co. Kilkenny.

Beloved wife of Martin, much loved mother of Sharon and Lorraine, adored grandmother of Luke, Mathey and Cynthia and cherished sister of Tom, Michael, Joan, Kathleen, Teresa, Martina and the late Breda, Mary and Rose.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, daughters, son-in-law Stephen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home. Removal from her home on Friday at 10.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for funeral mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter McKnight, Ballymore Eustace, Kildare



Peter passed peacefully after a long illness in the wonderful care of the staff of Larchfield Park Nursing Home, Naas. Predeceased by his brothers Richard (Dick) and Anthony (Tony) and his recently deceased sister Gertie (UK). He will be sadly missed by his sons Michael and Nigel, his daughter Rosemary, their mother Imelda and daughter-in-law Mary, grandchildren Darrell, Mikaela, Shania, Cody, Rebecca and Noah, great-grandchildren Hollie and Bobby, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place.

For those that wish to view Peter's Funeral Mass, it will be streamed live on Saturday at 12 noon from the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Ballymore Eustace via the webcam on the link; www.churchmedia.tv/camera/parish-of-ballymore-eustace

Molly O'Brien (née Siney), Tallaght, Dublin / Dundrum, Dublin / Monasterevin, Kildare

The death has occurred of Molly O'Brien (née Siney) (Castle Lawns, formerly of Dundrum and Monasterevin) on November 30. Peacefully, surrounded by her loving family in the wonderful care of the staff of Tallaght University Hospital. Predeceased by her beloved husband Tom (Veo) and loving mother to Mary, Michael and Bernadette. Molly will be so sadly missed by her family, brother, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, son-in-law Pat, daughter-in-law Carol, her 5 adored grandchildren, Mandy, Michelle, Karina, Mark and Eleanor and 11 great-grandchildren, relatives, wonderful neighbours and friends. Remembering too all deceased family members of the O’Brien’s and Siney’s who have sadly died.

A private family funeral will take place due to Government advice regarding public gatherings. In compliance with the current HSE guidelines, the funeral will be limited to 25 people. Molly’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on Friday morning, 4 December, at 11am on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/tallaghtaengus

Molly’s family would like to thank all of the medical doctors, nursing and support staff involved with her care, in particular the Webb Ward in Tallaght University Hospital for the wonderful care they gave to Molly.

Elizabeth (Liz) O'Brien (née Kearin), Conroy Park, Kilcullen, Kildare

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Liz) O'Brien (nee Kearin), Conroy Park, Kilcullen on December 1. Very deeply regretted by her loving husband John, sons David, John and Kevin, daughters Fiona and Catherine, pre-deceased by her daughter Margaret, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, her 13 grandchildren, brothers Jim, Martin and Ger, sisters Frances and Kitty, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, neighbours, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing at her family home from 2pm on Thursday with prayers at 8pm. Removal from there on Friday morning at 10.30am to The Church of the Sacred Heart and St Brigid, Kilcullen arriving for 11am Requiem Mass. Funeral afterwards to New Abbey cemetery.

Due to current current guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private funeral will take place, restricted to 25 people in church. The funeral mass will be live streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv.

Denis Sullivan, Dirreenagough, Glengarriff, Cork / Kildare Town, Kildare

The death has occurred of Denis Sullivan (Yonkers, New York and late of Dirreenagough, Glengarriff). He passed away peacefully at his residence in Yonkers on November 25. Denis, beloved son of the late Denis and Kate, dearly loved husband of Phyllis (née Walsh), loving father of Denis Jr and Gary, adoring grandfather to Lana and Emily Sullivan, dear brother of Mary (Kiely), Katherine (Lennon), Breda (Hanley), Theresa (Wedgeworth), Dan, Patrick, the late Margaret (Heffernan) and Con. Sadly missed by his loving family, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives and friends.

Due to the current Government and HSE restrictions in place at this time, a Memorial Mass to celebrate Denis’s life will take place in Glengarriff at a later date.

Funeral and internment to take place in New York.