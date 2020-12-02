House energy work to start in Kildare next April

Over €3.3 million available to improve up to a 100 council social houses

Climate action move is pilot project

Kildare County Council plans to retrofit or upgrade up to a hundred of its social housing units next April.

Following a motion from councillors Aoife Breslin, Kevin Duffy, Pádraig McEvoy, Mark Stafford and Paul  Ward at its November 30 meeting that the council identifies a strategy to prepare for local, national and EU  opportunities emerging from the work of the Midlands Regional Transition Team and  Climate Action innovation, members heard that between 80 and 100 units could be upgraded. 

They were told that in January 2020, the council became involved in the Midlands  Energy Efficiency Retrofitting Programme, a pilot programme for deep retrofitting of  the social housing stock.

 The programme involves the allocation of €20 million in  funding across eight local authorities with  Kildare County Council receiving an initial allocation of €3.3m. It is estimated that this allocation will allow it to deep retrofit between 80 and 100  housing units in Kildare, implying an average cost of between €33,000 and €41,000.

 Work has commenced in identifying units suitable for this programme.

 It is  planned to start work in April 2021.

The meeting heard that  participation in this pilot  programme is seen as positioning Kildare County Council to avail of significant future  funding for retrofitting works. 