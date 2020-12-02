Alleged unprovoked knife attack in county Kildare off licence

A man alleged to have made an “unprovoked” attack on a stranger in Newbridge this week appeared before Naas District Court on December 1.

The State is alleging that Eryk Stefaniak, 24, of 14A Eyre Street, Newbridge, assaulted another person causing harm and was in possession of a knife at the Carry Out off licence at Eyre Street, Newbridge on Monday last, November 30.

Garda Jim Quigley, Newbridge Garda Station, said he charged the defendant with an alleged “unprovoked” attack on another customer with a knife, the injured party allegedly being injured with lacerations to the throat, cuts to the left hand and the back of the head.

Garda Quigley said the injured party was in the wrong place at the wrong time. He said a store assistant at Carry Out “acted very quickly” and helped the injured party out by pulling the defendant back.

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the incident could have ended “horribly wrong” for the injured party.

He said it was “more than worrying” that the attack appeared unprovoked.

The case has been adjourned until January 21 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecution.

Mr Stefaniak, who has not come to garda attention before this, has been remanded on bail with strict conditions, including a 10.00pm-6.00am curfew, surrendering his passport, staying at his address and signing on twice daily at Newbridge Garda station.