Bus Eireann highlights move to 50% bus capacity

Capacity on public transport buses is now operating at a limited capacity of 50%, Bus Eireann said today.

But it is advising passengers to avoid travelling at peak hours.

The State company said that updated guidelines under Level 3 of Ireland’s Plan for Living with Covid-19 came into effect yesterday, Tuesday 1 December 2020.

Under Level 3 restrictions Bus Éireann and Expressway services will operate at a limited capacity of 50%.

Bus Eireann said all travel should be limited “within your county, unless the travel is essential -that is, for work, education and other essential purposes.”

It said passengers are advised to only travel if it is absolutely necessary, to observe capacity signage on vehicles and continue the mandatory wearing of face coverings on all services.

Importantly, passengers are advised under no circumstance to use public transport if they are experiencing any Covid-19 related symptoms, nor should public transport be used to travel to or from a Covid-19 testing centre.

Bus Éireann thanked its customers for “their high compliance rate with all Covid-19 restrictions on board our services to date.”

Allen Parker, Bus Éireann Chief Customer Officer, said: “We anticipate the move to Level 3 and preparations for Christmas may result in increased traffic congestion as private car use increases, especially around shopping centres in the cities.

It is “encouraging our customers to ensure their journeys are carefully planned and to avoid travelling on public transport during peak hours.”

Bus Éireann said it will continue to provide transport for essential journeys, “as we have done throughout the pandemic and we ask our passengers continued understanding and respect for all our frontline employees as we work together to stop the spread of Covid-19.”