Four County Kildare firms nominated for awards

The finalists in the Small Firms Association national small business awards 2021, announced by Sue O’Neill, Chair of the SFA judging panel, includes four Kildare enterprises.

They are Glam doll, a Maynooth-based beauty products supplier; the Irish Biltong company, a food enterprise in Naas; software concern Equine MediRecord in Newbridge and west Kildare publisher, the Johnny Magory Company.

The aim of the awards is to celebrate the achievements of small business in Ireland, and to recognise the vital contribution of the small business sector to Irish industry.

The event is scheduled for a date in March, which has yet to be finalised because of Covid-19.

“The response to the awards programme serves as a reminder that Irish small companies are resilient, putting their best foot forward and seeking recognition for their efforts” commented Ms O’Neill.

As well as our eight award categories, we also feature five of the best emerging new businesses (less than two years established) and, given the quality of the businesses represented this year, entrepreneurship is alive and well in Ireland.

“The SFA awards are now entering their 17th consecutive year and are a celebration of small business owners who since 2015 have created over 73,000 jobs. The 266,400 small firms in Ireland employ half of the private sector workforce and these awards aim to promote excellence, achievement and innovation amongst these companies in all sectors and parts of the country. The companies that have been announced as finalists this year represent all that is good about small business” said O’Neill.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin, who is Patron of the Awards, stated: “The SFA National Small Business Awards are very important, particularly as we live with Covid 19. We need agility, flexibility and adaptability in the midst of the global pandemic and there is no better entity than a small business to demonstrate these characteristics.”

Some 43 companies have been selected as finalists, from 15 different counties, across 9 categories.

The awards prize package for all finalists includes participation in the SFA Business Connect event on February 11, 2021, a strategic management masterclass weekend, as well as broad-ranging national and local media coverage, all valued at €50,000.

The category winners will be presented with a trophy and free membership of the SFA for one year. The overall winner will also receive a bursary of €5,000 to present to a charity of their choice (funded by the 2013 Overall Winner, Megazyme International Ireland).