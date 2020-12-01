Deaths in County Kildare. Rest In Peace.

Patricia Mitchell

Patricia Mitchell, Liffey Hall, Newbridge / Belfast, Antrim

November 27. Peacefully in the wonderful care of the nurses & staff of the Mater hospital. Sadly, missed by her loving husband John, mother Mairead, sisters Michelle & Clare, brothers-in-law, Jim, Stephen, Peter, Ronnie, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. A private family funeral will take place, due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from her residence by Anderson & Leahy funeral directors, to arrive at Mount Jerome Crematorium for funeral service at 4pm on Tuesday with cremation afterwards. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to the Mater Foundation. Patricia Funeral will be live streamed at 4 oc today on the following link www.vimeo.com/event/153499. For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message at RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Ambrose Fogarty

Ambrose (Amby) Brophy, Old Kilcullen, Kilcullen, / Tinryland, Carlow

November 29. Peacefully in the gentle care of the Curragh Lawns Nursing Home. Ambrose (Amby), loving husband of the late Brigid (Bea). Deeply regretted by his brothers Cormac and Anto, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, military colleagues and a wide circle of friends. A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from Anderson & Leahy Funeral Home, Newbridge, to arrive at the Church of the Sacred Heart & St. Brigid’s Church, Kilcullen for 11am Mass on Wednesday. Funeral afterwards to St. Brigid’s Cemetery, Kilcullen. Funeral Mass will be live-streamed on www.mcnmedia.tv. For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message at RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Monica Price

Monica Price (née Mulhall), Ballyroe, Athy

November 29. Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Andy, daughter Carmel, son Willie, grandchildren Clive, Jasmine, Kyle, Holly and Callum, great grandson Logan, son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Joanne, brothers, sisters, extended family, neighbours and friends. Funeral arrangements later.

Patrick (Paddy) Gleeson, Sallins

November 29. In the wonderful care of the staff of Naas Hospital and the staff of Willowbrook Nursing Home, Newbridge. Beloved son of the late Kathleen and John. Sadly missed by his loving sisters Phyllis and Monica, brothers Tom and Martin, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page at RIP.ie.

Catherine (Kitty) Cusack, Drumcree Court, Kildare Town

November 29. Formerly of London, England. Peacefully at Mount Pleasant Nursing Home. Sadly missed by her loving sister Mary, brothers Fintan and Oliver, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, relatives, neighbours and friends. Due to current government guidelines regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but due to current restrictions cannot, please feel free to leave a message in the condolence page at RIP.ie. Removal on Wednesday morning to arrive at Saint Brigid's Parish Church, Kildare Town for Requiem Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Conleth's Cemetery, Kildare Town. Kitty's Funeral Mass can be viewed at mcnmedia.tv on Wednesday morning from 11am.

Fran Barry

Francis (Fran) Barry, White Abbey Lawns, Kildare Town

November 30. Retd. Sergeant, Magee Barracks, Kildare Town, White Abbey Lawns, Kildare Town, 30th Nov 2020 (Peacefully) in the wonderful care of the staff of the Curragh Lawns Nursing home with his family by his side. Sadly missed by his loving wife Sheila, children Damien, Adrian, Maria, Vicky & Brian, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, his 9 grandchildren, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives & friends. A private family funeral will take place due to advice on public gatherings. Removal from his residence by Anderson & Leahy Funeral Directors, to arrive at the Carmelite Church, Kildare Town for 11am Mass on Thursday. Burial afterwards to St. Conleth’s Cemetery, Kildare. Funeral Mass can be viewed on the Carmelite Church Facebook page. For those who cannot attend due to the current restrictions, please leave a condolence message at RIP.ie. The family would like to thank you for your co-operation, understanding and support during this sensitive time.

Margaret (Mag) Whelehan (née Kelly), St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge

November 28. Peacefully at Connolly Hospital, Blanchardstown, beloved mother in law of the recently deceased Damian, deeply regretted by her loving husband Pat, sons Garry & James, daughters Deirdre, Michelle & Melissa, sons-in-law Daniel & Tony, daughter-in-law Emma, grandchildren Matthew, Ben & Sarah, sisters Maureen & Lily, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. In accordance with government directives and in the interest of public health, a private family funeral will take place. Those who would like to attend the funeral but cannot due to the current restrictions on gatherings are invited to leave a message on the condolence page at RIP.ie. Margaret's funeral cortège will pass by her residence in St. Patrick's Park, Celbridge, as it makes its way to arrive at St. Patrick's Church, Celbridge, for her funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Friends and neighbours are welcome to line the route, in a safe and social distant manner. The funeral mass can be viewed at www.celstra.ie at 11am on Wednesday.