Kildare clubs alerted to sports capital equipment grant scheme

Around €40 million being made available in 2021 under a new round of the Sports Capital and Equipment Programme (SCEP).

The SCEP is the Government’s primary vehicle for providing support to sports clubs and communities to develop sports infrastructure around the country.

Addressing Kildare clubs and organisations, Senator Fiona O’Loughlin applications can be made online only from 9.00am on Friday, December 11, until 5.00pm on Friday, February 12, 2021.

The contact number for Kildare organisations is 064 6627367.”

Senator O’Loughlin said a Tax Registration Number (TRN) is required to apply and clubs should apply for one immediately if they do not have one. One must complete the one page ‘Registration Form for voluntary non-profit making organisations’ and return to the appropriate Revenue Office which is identified on the application form.

The Sports Capital Programme online system is called OSCAR (Online Sports Capital Register). This is the only way to apply for grants under the Sports Capital Programme. Any organisation that wishes to use the system must first register online and they only need to register once. The organisation’s TRN is the login name for this site.”

“If the club has not previously registered to apply for grants using OSCAR, go to www.sportscapitalprogramme.ie and register and clubs should begin the application process as soon as it opens.