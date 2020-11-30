Clane Community Council delighted with response to Christmas lights fund appeal

Clane Community Council turned on its Christmas lights last Saturday.

While there was no formal launch at the turning on of the lights the council was delighted with the result,

The council said that the “wonderful display” would not be possible without the just as wonderful support we received from across the community: the businesses, community groups and parish of Clane that donate the power to the lights, the aerial platform for installation and the year-round storage of our (growing!) collection of lights; the “fantastic” financial support of residents, businesses and organisations through donations privately and via the GoFundMe page.

The council said it will keep the GoFundMe page open for the moment.

The council said it received a generous grant from Kildare County Council, with the money coming from the Local Property Tax Fund.

A spokesperson said that the council were very grateful to the commitment and hard work of the teams of volunteers that donated their time so generously to the installation of the display “Our sincere thanks to everyone that contributed in any way towards this project, but, taking a little step back, a big thank you too to everyone that supports in any way any of the community groups, organisations and initiatives in Clane that enrich our lives and our village in so many ways.”