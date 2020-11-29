Major clothing retailer to open in Naas this week

A new clothing retailer is set to open in Naas this week.

Born Clothing will launch a store at the former Penneys site adjacent to the Tesco supermarket at Blessington Road.

Born Clothing already has a unit at the Monread Shopping Centre, Naas, where about a dozen people are employed.

Read more County Kildare news

It also has stores in towns throughout Ireland including Athlone, Portlaoise, Limerick, Thurles and Carrick On Shannon, stocking brands including Vero Moda, Only, Vila, Little Mistress, Closet and Jack & Jones.

The new is currently being fitted out and stocked and it’s likely open on Tuesday or Wednesday, coinciding with the easing of Covid-19 restrictions on December 1.

It’s thought that the store will have about 10 employees and will operate alongside the one in Monread.

The company opened its 17th outlet over a year ago in Cork city at the Douglas Village shopping centre, which is home to nearly 40 retailers.

The 6,100 square feet Blessington Road premises has been vacant since Penneys closed it in April 2015.

At the time Penneys said that its much larger Newbridge store (49,400 square feet of selling space) would provide a “better customer experience and a better staff environment.”