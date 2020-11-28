Garda appeal over suspect involved in alleged break-in at property
An Evo-Fit of the suspect Gardaí want to locate
Gardaí are looking for information on a burglary that took place in a private residence in the Bernadette’s Way area of the Cork City on the 10 April 2019.
The man in the picture was one of three individuals involved in a burglary where a rear patio door was damaged, a window smashed and an interior alarm system ripped from the wall.
A crowbar, screwdriver and black gloves were later recovered in a nearby bin.
An appeal for information on the whereabouts of a suspect was made on the Crimecall programme.
Description
- A male in his early 20’s,
- Tall and with a broad build
- A round face
- Wearing a black jacket and black peak cap.
Gardaí at the Bridewell Garda Station, Cork are investigating and can be contacted at 021 4943330.
