The Fashion Fix: Support Irish brands when shopping online this year

Local businesses are the engine of our economy and it's reassuring to see that Irish shoppers are keen to support them during these uncertain times. If you're looking for something gorgeous, why shop on an Irish online site instead of adding more to overseas multinationals already huge sales?

We can continue to support the many local businesses and retailers online even with Level 5 restrictions. These fantastic Irish sites are 100% Irish owned and run. They employ people here and contribute to the Irish economy. And, they produce beautiful products. Online sales are giving them a crucial lifeline that has kept them connected to their customers, and allowing them to keep selling and reopen when allowed.

StonechatJewellers.ie

Its one of the few places in Ireland where you can see craft come to life. All jewellery is designed in store and made in store by qualified goldsmiths at their workbenches. You can buy this handmade, contemporary jewellery online as well as the work of other Irish jewellery designers. They offer complimentary one-on-one virtual appointments, whether you are looking for styling and sizing advice, the perfect gift, a closer look at a piece you’ve had your eye on for a while, or that ring for a really big moment. Designer and owner, Ann Chapman can help with it all.

JenniferRothwell.com

Jennifer Rothwell is one of Ireland’s leading designers. She specialises in the stories of Ireland in nature, history and culture and reinterprets them in vibrant and beautiful silk prints. Her new Christmas collection can’t be surpassed. It’s not only visually beautiful, but practical too. Every piece tells a story. A silk mask (€30) in 100% silk reflects our diverse themes like the hummingbird or the evocative Mist & Moonshine. Silk, being a natural fabric is a smart choice too -its breathable and washable and offers protection. The silk scarves (€120) or ties (€125) will be treasured for years and are an affordable and yet, beautiful, designer pieces. All are designed, printed and made in her Dublin showrooms.

SusanHunter.ie

Run by a woman, Susan Moylett, for women. SusanHunter.ie features a thoughtfully curated and hand-picked collection from top brands in the industry. She works hard at helping women feel beautiful, powerful, and confident from the inside out . . . starting at the underpinnings. She can make your shape great so you look better in your clothes. If you are opting for lounge wear, her collection can help you make a statement. Susan offer virtual consultations and advice and her website allows you to choose special or just a lingerie wardrobe refresh.

Iclothing.com

The largest, Irish owned fashion etailer, iclothing.com offers all catwalk and trend inspired pieces for the season. All are really great prices too. Based in Dublin and Irish owned, iclothing.com offers an Irish alternative to many of the overseas fashion offerings for men and women. Classics with a fashion twist and style you can trust best sums up the collection. iClothing.com are also a sustainable retailer showing their responsibility to the planet and to humanity by choosing eco-friendly fabrics and brands and by supporting their own factory workers, without compromise. Next day delivery in Ireland is standard.

PaulaRowan.com

Paula is an Irish designer making beautiful, handmade leather gloves. Ranging from the classic, day glove right up to avant-garde designer shapes and styles, this website has you covered. Shop her collection of gloves, from must-have designs and embellishments to wearable art. Find colours and shapes to set off a colourful outfit, long scarves to drape and smart bags to dramatically envelop your look.