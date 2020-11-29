Gardening: Green-fingered gifts for Christmas

It’s that time of year when we are all trying to think of the perfect present for our loved ones.

This year particularly, when we may not be able to see everyone we usually would, it’s nice to think that we can at least send them something that shows we’ve been thinking of them.

For the garden lovers, would-be garden lovers and those among us with garden goals, we’ve got you covered! We’ve put together the following list of some of our favourite gift ideas.

The easiest of all presents to buy is a gift voucher for your local garden centre or nursery. That way the recipient can choose exactly what he or she would like, whether that is trees, plants or garden design services. Getting children involved in the garden from an early age is a great way to keep active, get lots of fresh air and learn valuable skills that will last a lifetime.

Fruit trees - Malus Rudolph or Evereste Crab Apples Trees are wonderful examples that can be enjoyed by all the family.

Olive trees - these Mediterranean trees are becoming one of the biggest sellers on the nursery. They have always been a firm favourite for smaller gardens or in pots to add different foliage to the garden and add that holiday feel. I have two in my own garden and I just love them. They are having a moment as an on-trend interior, in the last six months, and we here at Caragh Nurseries are selling just as many olive trees for inside as we are for outside.

Consider getting a special tree, something that has meaning, maybe a specimen tree that will last for years and have sentimental value.

Younger specimens can be planted to mark the birth of a child, or the beginning of a newlywed couple’s married life. What a lovely idea for a young family to be able to watch their garden grow together and see it evolve in maturity over the years.

Alternatively, more mature specimens are often planted as memory trees to mark a loved one's passing. What magnificent presence an evergreen oak exudes as a solid statue, or the eternal beauty of a Prunus Kanzan as it blossoms in spring. We specialise in specimen, semi mature and mature trees and have many growing in our own fields as well as in our nursery park.

This year, we also have decorative, potted Christmas trees that can be delivered for inside or outside and can be planted in the garden thereafter. They make super gifts for loved ones, and are a wonderful way to dress an entrance or front door.

You could treat your loved one to a garden design consultation so that they can get the garden they have always dreamed of.

We offer a full design service as well as planting and planning. Consultations usually begin with a visit to our nursery for some advice and ideas around the types of plants you like. Sometimes it is also necessary for us to visit your site so that we can understand any issues you may have with soil etc.

We will then follow up with our recommendations, which can be delivered and planted, and this is often all that is required to get your garden started. We can also provide a full garden design service if required, up to and including managing the entire project.

Garden accessories

Garden accessories are also a great gift for the keen gardener. There is something available for every budget, big or small. Some examples from our own range at Caragh Nurseries include:

The Lyneham fire pit - this steel and fibre clay modern fire pit provides outdoor cosiness with a contemporary touch.

Delvitta Wood Fired Pizza Oven - these stylish ovens are made of fibreglass and weigh just under 30kg. Perfect for urban balconies and gardens, with a completely waterproof shell.

The perfect product for every organised gardener, our garden apron is beautifully made and exceptionally practical.

Crafted from waterproof canvas in khaki, the straps and central pocket are faux suede in a soft, chocolate-like brown.

Now this is a pair of hand tools that every gardener needs whether you’re a floral pro or a planting novice.

The Horton Fork and Trowel Set will help in clearing weeds, removing soil and maintaining flowerbeds once new plants and seeds begin to grow. We also love their smart blackened finish and think they’d make a lovely gift for garden lovers. We will also include a Personal Christmas Card with your message, illustrated and printed by Duck Blue.

Gardening books are always welcome in our house and Monty Don is one of our favourite gardeners.

His new book, My Garden World, is certainly on my wish list and I’ll be doing my best to support Irish businesses by sourcing this locally. In the meantime, stay safe, take care and Happy Gardening!