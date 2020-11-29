Kildare Property Watch: Moon River Cottage is a dream maker for the right buyer in Rathmore West

Moon River Cottage is a house set in a charming location in the rolling countryside near Naas.

This property sits on half an acre approximately of garden with the Rathmore stream flowing through along the boundary line.

In need of renovation, it offers the potential to create a wonderful home in a desirable location with lovely pastoral views.

Moon River cottage is within easy reach of the busy town of Naas which is just 10 minutes away and Kill village which is 4km away.

There are schools in Naas, Kill and Eadestown nearby.

The accommodation comprises hall, living room, kitchen, two bedrooms and toilet.

The cottage extends to 72m2 and comes with an asking price of €250,000. This property has huge potential and appointments to view may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly.

Call 045 866466 or email info@sfor.ie.