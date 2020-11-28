Keep well during lockdown with Kildare County Council initiatives

The Government Plan for Living with Covid-19: Resilience and Recovery 2020-2021 highlights the important role that individual and community resilience will play in contributing to our ongoing response to the pandemic.

Kildare County Council cathaoirleach Mark Stafford and chief executive Peter Carey have welcomed the launch of the new Keep Well campaign, by An Taoiseach, Micheál Martin TD and ministerial colleagues.

This Keep Well campaign builds on the In This Together campaign that happened earlier this year and aims to support people and communities in being resilient through minding their physical and mental health and wellbeing over the coming months.

In welcoming the Keep Well campaign, chief executive Peter Carey stated: “Kildare County Council will be a focal point of individual and community resilience throughout this period. The council always strongly supports individual and community well-being through its amenities, services, staff, agency relationships and community supports, and this has never been more important than now.”

Cathaoirleach Mark Stafford acknowledges the profound impact the outbreak of Covid-19 has on all and encourages everyone to engage in Kildare’s ‘Keep Well’ campaign.

“At the heart of this campaign is the council working to support people, both individuals and communities and strengthen their resilience through an especially challenging time in all our lives.

“A range of wellbeing activities and initiatives will be delivered by the Council with local partners over the winter months and I would urge you all to engage in these activities, to spread the word and to safely enjoy your local amenities,” said Cathaoirleach Stafford.

The campaign is focused on five themes: Keeping Active, Staying Connected, Switching Off and Being Creative, Eating Well and Minding your Mood.

The Council, through the established Community Forum will co-ordinate the local response to local needs, working with Sports Ireland and delivering wellbeing programmes locally.

The Council’s Library network have been at the forefront of engaging with our communities throughout this year.

Just some initiatives include Rewarding Reads, the Housebound Delivery Service and the Library Service will of course continue its ever-creative initiatives across the five themes of the Keep Well programme.

Further details on all activities and initiatives at county level will continue to be made available on the Council’s well-being pages at www.kildare.ie/countycouncil/coronavirusinformation/Wellbeing/

Lots on offer

The website currently offers details of existing initiatives ongoing across county Kildare, under the five themes outlined above.

For example, those interested in staying fit and active can access the Kildare Sports Partnership’s Tow Path Trails booklet; or best-practise information on how kids can play safely during the pandemic.

If you’re interested in switching off and trying a new hobby, you can find out more about the Kildare Libraries online book club, or how to learn a new language via the library service.

People interested in eating well can find out more about food safety, nutrition and even access cookbooks from the library via the online portal.

There’s plenty more resources on offer for all.