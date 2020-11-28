KWWSPCA: We work with gardaí to tackle animal cruelty

The KWWSPCA is affiliated to the ISPCA (The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) which deals with animal cruelty and neglect throughout Southern Ireland. As the KWWSPCA is a voluntary organisation with extremely limited legal powers, we often rely on the ISPCA Inspectors to help us with cruelty cases.

The ISPCA Inspectors have the powers to enter properties where they believe animal cruelty and neglect are taking place and have the legal power to seize animals from their owners if they are not willing to surrender them.

There have been several cases in the news lately of the ISPCA seizing animals from suspected puppy farms and from vehicles illegally transporting dogs and puppies for export. To report suspected cruelty or neglect, the ISPCA can be contacted on their Helpline 1890 515515 or on 043 3325035 or email at info@ispca.ie.

The KWWSPCA also relies heavily on local gardaí who are extremely helpful when we need their support in cases of animal cruelty and neglect.

If we feel an animal is in danger, but the owner is unwilling to surrender that animal into our care, then we can ask the gardaí to accompany us and if they think there is a cruelty issue, can instruct the owner of that animal to surrender the animal into our care. Luckily, these cases do not arise very often.

DOG OF THE WEEK — MIA

Jonah, our Dog of the Week last week, has gone off to a lovely new home, as has Ilia, one of our akitas that was Dog of the Week two weeks ago. However, we are still looking for someone to adopt Ilia’s mother, Mia, who is a lovely, amiable dog but needs an experienced owner to give her the right home.

Mia is about six years old and is a very friendly and affectionate dog. She loves humans and gets quite excited at the idea of someone coming to talk to her or to take her for a walk. She can be initially a little strong on the lead, but quickly settles down and walks very well, especially when given guidance and told how she must behave.

She is spotless in her kennel and is fully house trained. As akitas are a restricted breed, Mia will need to be muzzled when walking in public places. She should go to a home with someone who has experience of this breed or of other large breed dogs, and her home should have no children under the age of 10 as she can be a bouncy girl and could knock a child over accidentally.

She would like a home that has a bit of space in the garden for her to move around, a small garden will not suit her. She is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped (chip number 941000016627659, origin Ireland). If you are interested in adopting Mia please submit an expression of interest form which can be found in the following link www.kwwspca.ie/ adoption-process/.

We ask for a minimum donation of €150 when we rehome a dog to partly offset our veterinary and other expenses. A dog licence and collar tag are required to complete the adoption, and a secure garden is needed.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook