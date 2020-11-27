Case against alleged €1m Curragh cannabis four is adjourned

The case against four men charged in connection with an alleged €1m cannabis find in the Newbridge area was adjourned again at Naas District Court on November 25.

Paul Flood, 58, whose address was given as Ballysax, Curragh, faces allegations of having cannabis for the purpose of sale or supply at Ballysax and The Curragh on November 3.

Alan McCabe, 33, whose address was given as 141 Ballyshannon Road, Kilmore West, Dublin is alleged to have had cannabis in his possession on November 3 at Junction 12 on the M7 Northbound.

Khac Quang Nguyen, 23, of no fixed abode and a man remanded as Tran Khanh Duc on November 6 and stated to be a 16 year old at a previous hearing, are both being prosecuted for possessing cannabis for sale or supply at Ballysax, Curragh, on November 3.

It’s been claimed that €800,000 worth of cannabis plants were found in Ballysax and €200,000 worth of cannabis was found in a vehicle at Junction 12.

Paul Flood did not appear by videolink after the court heard he had been excused because of a sick note.

Solicitor Seamus Boyle said the defendant has been granted bail in the High Court and the case against him was adjourned to December 2 with consent to bail.

The court heard that directions are awaited from the Director of Public Prosecutions in the case against Mr Nguyen.

Sgt Jim Kelly said these directions are not yet ready.

The court also heard that he is working in the kitchen at Cloverhill Prison and he did not apply for bail at the High Court. His case was adjourned until December 16.

The case against Mr Duc was similarly adjourned to December 16. Solicitor David Gibbons that said the defendant was having difficulty securing a bail surety.

A Vietnamese translator interpreted the proceedings for Mr Nguyen and Mr Duc.

Mr McCabe also had his case adjourned until December 16 for DPP’s directions.