Gardaí warn Kildare consumers and businesses about risks of online fraud

The Garda National Economic Crime Bureau has warned both consumers and businesses of the risk of online fraud around the Christmas period.

A special warning was issued on the Crimecall programme on RTE on Monday.

Detective Inspector Mel Smyth outlined a list of do's and don't's for consumers and businesses.

"With shops closed and Christmas approaching, more and more business will be conducted online.

Consumers will be making purchases from individuals advertising on trading websites, from local businesses and from well-known and un-known websites based in Ireland and abroad.

Businesses will be engaging with individual consumers and other businesses who often are completely unknown to them.

While the vast majority of transactions will be processed without issues, there is always the potential for fraud."

Gardaí said that here are some things to consider for both consumers and businesses alike when shopping online:

Consumers

One of the principal rules is to only engage with known and trusted businesses and websites and to avoid doing business with people who are unknown and whose identity cannot be verified.

Think twice before sending money for a product in advance to an unknown person or entity.

Make the purchase using recognized payment systems or your credit card rather than direct transfers from your bank account or payment card.

Don’t record your card or account details on a website if you are not going to buy anything.

Never give away unnecessary personal data, such as your date of birth, social insurance number, password or pin numbers.

Read the terms and conditions and save all messages and documentation related to the purchase.

The higher the value of the product the more care you should take before making a purchase.



Businesses