Permission sought from Kildare County Council for five storey apartment block near centre of Leixlip

A company which was refused planning permission to build houses at a key site in the centre Leixlip has applied for permission to build 63 houses and apartments in a five storey block.

On May 1, Maridan Properties Limited was refused permission by Bord Pleanala to build the 24 houses at a site at Station road.

The land is close to the sixteen existing houses at Knockaulin estate and the town’s gaelscoil.

The appeals board gave a number of reasons for refusal, including that the 24 dwelling application included only three and four bedroom houses and no one or two unit dwellings.

It also had an issue with the demolition of some buildings, a three storied element to the houses and the proposed entrance close to the Old Hill R404 Celbridge road and Station road.

Residents in Knockaulin had raised issues with a three storey element and ongoing sewage problems. There were also concerns over a boundary issue.

On October 30, Meridian applied to build 36 apartments and 27 houses on the site.

The proposal is for a five storey apartment element, as well as one and two bed units.

The file (201330) shows it consulted with the council planners on August 28 last.

Submissions on the latest application are due shortly, on Thursday coming, December 3.

A decision is due on January 2.