Kildare Senator calls for clarity on status of next year's Leaving Cert

Minister for Education has been called upon to clarify if predictive grades are being used for the Leaving Certificate class of 2021.

The issue was raised in the Seanad this week by Senator Mark Wall.

The Leaving Certificate 2020 was postponed due to the Covid-19 public health emergency.

Students received a State Certificate of Calculated Grades in each Leaving Certificate subject.

The rescheduled Leaving Cert is taking place this month.

Senator Wall commented “The pressure on the Living certificate class of 2021 due to the lack of clarity of not knowing if they will sit a final exam is immense.

"There is constant pressure on them to perform to their maximum at each class test, as each result may be taken into account if we have to go down the road of predictive grades once again.

"This additional pressure is in my opinion and having spoken to a number of Students having a detrimental impact on the mental health of these students. They feel they are in constant exam mode and are not getting the downtime they need.”

Senator Wall said he has raised the issue with Labour Party Spokesperson on Education, Aodhan O Riordain who has also agreed to raise it with the Minister for Education.

He added: "I am still dealing with parents and students regarding issues, so many of them had with the leaving certificate of 2020.

It is very important that we help those students and we need to learn from their experiences and protect their fellow students from the Leaving Certificate class of 2021.

"Yes we are in unprecedented times, but the pressure that our leaving certificate students are under must be addressed and we must protect those students who feel they are in a constant exam cycle."



