Garda appeal after criminal damage caused to Kilcullen shop

KildareNow reporter

Reporter:

KildareNow reporter

Email:

editor@kildarepost.com

Garda Lantern Gardai

FILE PHOTO

Gardaí are investigating an incident of criminal damage at a retail premises which occurred in Kilcullen, Co Kildare on the evening of Wednesday, November 18 last. 

The scene was preserved for a technical examination.

Anybody who noticed anybody people or vehicles in the area at the time are asked to contact Kilcullen Garda Station.

A Garda statement added: "No arrests have been made. Investigations are ongoing."