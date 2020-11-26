Celbridge Main Street house development would be a vast improvement proposer tells Kildare County Council

A plan to build houses and apartments just off Main Street in Celbridge is considered by the potential developer to be a “vast improvement” on the condition of the current site.

As reported previously, on November 13, NL Dublin Estate Property Holdings Limited, applied to build thirteen dwellings at Main Street, Donaghcumper.

The proposal included the demolition of an existing building but details were not immediately available.

They are now available for viewing online (File: 20/1369).

The plan is for eleven 2 storey town houses, including seven 3 bed houses and four 4 bed houses.

Among other things, the company is seeking permission to build a three storey block facing Celbridge’s Main Street.

It is proposed to replace the current two storey Main Street building with a three storey one.

The current one, containing the DNG Estates office and a nail and beauty salon, would be demolished.

The zoning of the site is “Town Centre,” which provides for a number of uses, from car parking and a creche to cultural use. The Celbridge Local Area Plan 2017-2023 (CLAP) zoning definition includes a nursing home or housing for the elderly.

The developer said that following a consultation with council planners on September 12, 2019, they believed the plan would be acceptable “based on feedback from the meeting.”

A vehicle access from Main Street is proposed.

The applicant says the plan will be sensitive to protected structures in the area, including nearby Kildrought House. and that the site is currently “under utilised.”

The proposed density is equivalent to 38 residences per hectare.

Public submission must reach the council by December 12, coming. A decision is due on January 16.