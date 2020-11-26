Athy man receives custody terms and six year driving ban
Case
Judge Desmond Zaidan
A man found driving without insurance on two occasions received consecutive custody terms and was disqualified from driving at Naas District Court on November 18.
Radoslaw Adach,36 , whose address was given as Kilmead Business Park, Kilmead, Athy, was prosecuted for having no insurance at Nurney on July 4, 2019 and a Jigginstown, Naas, on September 4, 2020.
Sgt Jim Kelly also told the court that he had a previous conviction for no insurance and had been disqualified for two years.
Solicitor Matt Byrne said the defendant was pleading guilty and he said a previous probation report was very positive.
He said the defendant's insurance had lapsed.
He had been living in Ireland for about 20 years and he had a supportive partner and a business which is still operating.
“I’m very confident he won’t come to the attention of the gardaí in future,” he said.
Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed a consecutive four and five months custody terms and was disqualified from driving for six years.
