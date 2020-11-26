Pregnant woman fears partner 'who's having affair with young woman'

A pregnant woman told Naas District Court she is in fear of her partner who is seeing another student half his age.

The woman told the court on November 11 she has suffered many miscarriages.

She claimed the partner had been aggressive towards her and he wanted her and the child out of the house.

She said she believes he is aggressive towards her because of the affair and she contacted the gardaí on the advice of her doctor.

She said that on a recent visit to collect the child, he pushed the door past her and was shouting at her and videoing her.

She added he no longer lives in the house and won’t tell her where he is living.

She also claimed that when he calls to collect the child, she has a friend in the house.

Judge Desmons Zaidan granted an interim protection order and advised the gardaí to let them know of geh existence of the order.

The woman's partner was not present. Judge Zaidan adjourned the case for a fuller hearing on January 11.