Naas court heard man had €195,000 worth of cannabis - claim

A man who allegedly had €195,000 worth of cannabis appeared at Naas District Court on November 19.

Terence Murphy, 31, whose address was given as Hortland, Donadea, had a book of evidence served on him at the court sitting.

He has allegations of possessing €195,000 worth of cannabis at Hortland, Donadea and €800 worth of cocaine in another vehicle at Anne Street, Prosperous.

Sgt Brian Jacob alleged the incident took place on February 22 last.

The defendant was sent forward for trial to the Naas Circuit Court sittings starting on January 12 next .

Judge Desmond Zaidan said the defendant must inform the prosecution within fourteen days if an alibi forms any part of his defence.